2019 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

The 2019 Valero Texas Open continues Saturday at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.
First-round leader Si Woo Kim extended his lead Friday with an ace and two birdies on the back nine. Kim went 6-under 66 Friday after shooting another 66 in the first round to sit 12 under atop the leaderboard.
Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player in the field, shot 4-under 68 Friday to sit in a six-way tie for second place along with Jordan Spieth at 8 under. Spieth also went 4-under 68 on Friday.
Notable players to miss the cut Friday were Billy Horschel and WGC-Match Play semifinalist Lucas Bjerregaard.
Here are the tee times, pairings, TV info and hole locations for Round 3 at the Valero Texas Open:
Round 3 Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|9:15 a.m.
|
Curtis Luck, Aaron Baddeley, Hunter Mahan
|9:25 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Ollie Schniederjans, Joost Luiten
|9:35 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Fabián Gómez, Nick Taylor
|9:45 a.m.
|Ernie Els, Matt Kuchar, Kyle Stanley
|9:55 a.m.
|
HaoTong Li, Ryan Armour, Zack Fischer
|10:05 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Sam Ryder, Jimmy Walker
|10:15 a.m.
|
Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Roberto Díaz
|10:25 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Peter Malnati
|10:35 a.m.
|
Jhonattan Vegas, Graeme McDowell, Hank Lebioda
|10:45 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Jim Knous, Ryan Moore
|10:55 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini
|11:05 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Brian Stuard, Josh Teater
|11:15 a.m.
|Harold Varner III, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11:25 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth
10th tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|9:15 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Ted Potter, Jr., J.T. Poston
|9:25 a.m.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, Sam Burns, J.B. Holmes
|9:35 a.m.
|
Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Lucas Glover
|9:45 a.m.
|Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Max Homa
|9:55 a.m.
|
Adam Svensson, Jim Furyk, Jonas Blixt
|10:05 a.m.
|Brendan Steele, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark
|10:15 a.m.
|
Trey Mullinax, Padraig Harrington, Morgan Hoffmann
|10:25 a.m.
|
Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Chip McDaniel
|10:35 a.m.
|
Vaughn Taylor, Sam Saunders, Jason Kokrak
|10:45 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Martin Kaymer, Tony Finau
|10:55 a.m.
|Martin Trainer, Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay
|11:05 a.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Anders Albertson, Kyle Jones
|11:15 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Kristoffer Ventura
Round 3 TV Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
