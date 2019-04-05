2019 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

The 2019 Valero Texas Open continues Saturday at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

First-round leader Si Woo Kim extended his lead Friday with an ace and two birdies on the back nine. Kim went 6-under 66 Friday after shooting another 66 in the first round to sit 12 under atop the leaderboard.

Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player in the field, shot 4-under 68 Friday to sit in a six-way tie for second place along with Jordan Spieth at 8 under. Spieth also went 4-under 68 on Friday.

Notable players to miss the cut Friday were Billy Horschel and WGC-Match Play semifinalist Lucas Bjerregaard.

Here are the tee times, pairings, TV info and hole locations for Round 3 at the Valero Texas Open:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 9:15 a.m. Curtis Luck, Aaron Baddeley, Hunter Mahan 9:25 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Ollie Schniederjans, Joost Luiten 9:35 a.m. Danny Lee, Fabián Gómez, Nick Taylor 9:45 a.m. Ernie Els, Matt Kuchar, Kyle Stanley 9:55 a.m. HaoTong Li, Ryan Armour, Zack Fischer 10:05 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Sam Ryder, Jimmy Walker 10:15 a.m. Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Roberto Díaz 10:25 a.m. Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Peter Malnati 10:35 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Graeme McDowell, Hank Lebioda 10:45 a.m. Scott Stallings, Jim Knous, Ryan Moore 10:55 a.m. Matt Jones, Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini 11:05 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Brian Stuard, Josh Teater 11:15 a.m. Harold Varner III, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:25 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

10th tee

Tee Time Pairing 9:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Ted Potter, Jr., J.T. Poston 9:25 a.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Sam Burns, J.B. Holmes 9:35 a.m. Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Lucas Glover 9:45 a.m. Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Max Homa 9:55 a.m. Adam Svensson, Jim Furyk, Jonas Blixt 10:05 a.m. Brendan Steele, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark 10:15 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Padraig Harrington, Morgan Hoffmann 10:25 a.m. Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Chip McDaniel 10:35 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Sam Saunders, Jason Kokrak 10:45 a.m. Richy Werenski, Martin Kaymer, Tony Finau 10:55 a.m. Martin Trainer, Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay 11:05 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Anders Albertson, Kyle Jones 11:15 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kristoffer Ventura

Round 3 TV Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m. ET

NBC: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 3 Pin Locations