Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

2019 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

PGA Tour

2019 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

By April 5, 2019 9:09 pm

By: |

The 2019 Valero Texas Open continues Saturday at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

First-round leader Si Woo Kim extended his lead Friday with an ace and two birdies on the back nine. Kim went 6-under 66 Friday after shooting another 66 in the first round to sit 12 under atop the leaderboard.

Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player in the field, shot 4-under 68 Friday to sit in a six-way tie for second place along with Jordan Spieth at 8 under. Spieth also went 4-under 68 on Friday.

Notable players to miss the cut Friday were Billy Horschel and WGC-Match Play semifinalist Lucas Bjerregaard.

Here are the tee times, pairings, TV info and hole locations for Round 3 at the Valero Texas Open:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing
9:15 a.m.
Curtis Luck, Aaron Baddeley, Hunter Mahan
9:25 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Ollie Schniederjans, Joost Luiten
9:35 a.m. Danny Lee, Fabián Gómez, Nick Taylor
9:45 a.m. Ernie Els, Matt Kuchar, Kyle Stanley
9:55 a.m.
HaoTong Li, Ryan Armour, Zack Fischer
10:05 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Sam Ryder, Jimmy Walker
10:15 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Roberto Díaz
10:25 a.m. Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Peter Malnati
10:35 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Graeme McDowell, Hank Lebioda
10:45 a.m. Scott Stallings, Jim Knous, Ryan Moore
10:55 a.m. Matt Jones, Byeong Hun An, Rory Sabbatini
11:05 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Brian Stuard, Josh Teater
11:15 a.m. Harold Varner III, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
11:25 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

10th tee

 

Tee Time Pairing
9:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Ted Potter, Jr., J.T. Poston
9:25 a.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Sam Burns, J.B. Holmes
9:35 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Lucas Glover
9:45 a.m. Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Max Homa
9:55 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Jim Furyk, Jonas Blixt
10:05 a.m. Brendan Steele, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark
10:15 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Padraig Harrington, Morgan Hoffmann
10:25 a.m.
Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Chip McDaniel
10:35 a.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Sam Saunders, Jason Kokrak
10:45 a.m. Richy Werenski, Martin Kaymer, Tony Finau
10:55 a.m. Martin Trainer, Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay
11:05 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Anders Albertson, Kyle Jones
11:15 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kristoffer Ventura

Round 3 TV Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 3 Pin Locations

Hole locations for Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (PGA Tour Communications)

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home