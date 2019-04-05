Jordan Spieth in contention after Round 2 at Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth’s decision to compete in the Valero Texas Open one week before the Masters seems to be a good one. So far.

Spieth, the world No. 32 and fourth-highest ranked player at TPC San Antonio this week, finished Friday 4-under 68 to sit in a five-way tie for first place after morning play.

Rickie Fowler (No. 8), Tony Finau (No. 15) and Matt Kuchar (No. 16) are also competing in the Valero Texas Open, but as of the end of morning play Friday, Spieth stood the highest on the leaderboard at 8 under.

After starting the second round on the 10th hole, Spieth jumped to co-leader with an eagle on No. 8. He finished Friday with five birdies and three bogeys plus his eagle.

He began the day with bogeys on two of his first three holes, but settled quickly in to add three birdies down the stretch of his first nine.

“Early on, it was tough because it was cooler and you have these firm greens that have some moisture on them so downwind the ball just keeps on going and then into the wind, with the cool air it just goes nowhere,” Spieth said on PGA Live after the second round. “I missed greens, made a couple bogeys with wedges from the fairway which is unlike me, that made up for it by playing really well certainly by playing the par fives really well.”

After the second round, Spieth said he thought he progressed from his opening-round 68 on Thursday and he’s hoping to keep improving into the weekend.

“I probably hit the least amount of fairways of anyone here at the top of the leaderboard, but I did start to really figure it out why and a good fix for it and I felt more in control of the driver even on missed fairways on the back nine,” Spieth said. “I’m just going to try to work on that a little bit on the range and just try, clearly if I hit more fairways right now I feel good about the rest.”

Spieth, who has not won a Tour event since The Open Championship in July 2017, struggled in tournaments this season with his best result coming from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play last week. His T-24 is the only top-25 finish for the three-time major winner this season.

While handily surviving the cut on Friday, Spieth has also struggled with cuts this season. He’s been cut in three of the nine tournaments he’s played in this season, including back-to-back tournaments in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November and then Sony Open in Hawaii in January. He was also cut a third time in The Players Championship.

As of Friday, Spieth sits 177 in FedExCup Ranking.