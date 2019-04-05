Birdie on No. 13 gives Rickie Fowler sole lead at Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler may be playing in the Masters next week, but that’s not stopping his competitive edge at the Valero Texas Open.

With a birdie on the 13th hole, Fowler went from sitting in an eight-way tie to becoming the sole leader during the second round at TPC San Antonio.

Fowler’s first swing on No. 13 landed just over 25 feet away from the hole, leading the way for a long putt on his second stroke to clinch the lead.

Fowler, 5 under through 13 holes, is the top-ranked player (No. 8) playing in this week’s tournament ahead of the Masters. The 30-year-old is coming off two weeks rest after playing in four straight tournaments.

Fowler is coming off a 4-under 68 finish in the first round where he had five birdies and a bogey.

Fowler became one of eight co-leaders with a birdie on the par-4 10th hole. His second swing landed just over 10 feet shy of the hole, making for an easy putt to record his third birdie of the day. On the front nine, Fowler recorded an eagle on No. 5 and a bogey in addition to his two other birdies.

After morning play, Jordan Spieth was one of five players tied for the lead. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, recorded an eagle on No. 8 which made him a co-leader toward the end of his round.