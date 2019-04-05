Morning Digest: ANWA sends 11 players to playoff; Tiger match talk ramps up

Good morning, golfers. It’s April 5, 2019 and this is your Golfweek Morning Digest for Friday.

It was definitely different, that 11-golfer playoff to determine the last 10 spots in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Nine of the golfers parred the first playoff hole, sending two through to continue the playoff. A 25-foot putt by Ainhoa Olarra ended the drama, as the 30-golfer field is now set for Saturday’s final round.

It’s no surprise that 2018 NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho leads. She has been steady through two rounds, posting 68-71 at Champions Retreat to open the event. It’s also no surprise that Maria Fassi is right there, one shot back. Those two will make up the final group on Saturday. (Fassi is documenting the historic event with a diary for Golfweek. She’s thinking of asking Angel Cabrera for some more advice before the final round.)

Not making the cut: 14-year-old phenom Alexa Pano, who rallied but ultimately couldn’t overcome her first-round 77.

Tiger’s next head-to-head match?

There’s word that Tiger Woods will play in more head-to-head matches, as part of his GolfTV venture that provides video content to subscribers through a deal with Discovery, according to a Golf Digest report. No word on whom will take on Tiger after The Match vs. Phil last fall, but Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav said the first match will be held in Tokyo. He said the company is tinkering with the format to make things interesting.

Phil’s taste of Augusta

Speaking of Phil, he’s having some fun at home on his putting green getting ready for the Masters.

“Sixteen on the Stimpmeter, this is what it looks like,” Mickelson says as he putts two balls that magically … well, watch for yourself.

What about the ANA?

No player has provided more drama to the top of the leader board of the ANA Inspiration in recent years than Lexi Thompson. And Thompson was back on that leader board Thursday.

Thompson, who lost the tournament two years ago because of four penalty shots, birdied her final two holes Thursday on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course to finish with a 3-under 69 and share the early-round lead.

Former Mississippi State golfer Ally Macdonald closed with an 8-foot birdie to take a one-shot lead late in the afternoon.

Final Masters tuneup

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar add star power to the Valero Texas Open. But it’s Si Woo Kim leading after Day 1.

And don’t look now but Graeme McDowell seems energized by his win last week in the Dominican Republic.

Following last week's win at @CoralesChamp, @Graeme_McDowell opens @valerotxopen with a bogey-free 69. Was one of just 3 players to play without a bogey. @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 4, 2019

Masters TV schedule

It will be wall-to-wall coverage. So pay your cable bill, get your iPad charged, borrow someone’s phone and, of course, use your own to create a four-screen experience. You’re going to need it.

Chip shots

Michelle Wie was 5 over before quickly reeling off four straight birdies at the ANA. She finished at 2-over 74. She said she felt the rust after not playing but “the string of birdies definitely helped my confidence a lot.” … Titleist released its CNCPT CP-01, CNCPT CP-02 irons, which feature an exceptionally thin face with a super strong alloy material. It’s so strong the company won’t disclose what the top-secret material is. The clubs are priced at $500 each … The Masters will honor legendary golf writer Dan Jenkins by reserving his seat in the Press Building next week. Jenkins, who died last month, covered 68 consecutive Masters.

Contributing: Beth Ann Nichols, Larry Bohannan, Roxanna Scott, David Dusek