LPGA player is latest to take penalty due to Rules of Golf change

The new Rules of Golf that have plagued some players on the PGA Tour hurt a player in the ANA Inspiration on Thursday.

Sei Young Kim took a 10 on the par-5 18th after hitting two shots into the water. But after one of the water shots, Kim dropped the ball from shoulder height, which was allowed before Jan. 1.

But since Jan. 1, players are supposed to drop from knee height. Because she didn’t catch the mistake before she hit her next shot, the mistake produced a one-shot penalty for Kim. The 10 was part of a 6-over 78.

Rickie Fowler has been critical of the new drop rule after he was hit with a one-shot penalty at the WGC-Mexico tournament.

“To me, we all want to grow the game,” Rickie Fowler said. “You’re not going to grow the game by making it look funny or making guys do unathletic things. You want to make it look cool. Ultimately we’re trying to bring more of a younger generation in, and when you have people making fun of something it doesn’t do the game any justice.”