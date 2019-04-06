Augusta National Women's Amateur Live Blog: All the action from the historic final round

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Courtesy: Augusta National

Augusta National Women's Amateur

By April 6, 2019 10:05 am

It’s finally here, the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The inaugural event brought 72 of the best female amateurs to Champions Retreat, and after two rounds, we’re down to 30 players all battling for the honor to win the inaugural event at golf’s most hallowed grounds.

Jennifer Kupcho, the Wake Forest senior and world No. 1 women’s amateur, is looking for a wire-to-wire win Saturday, and she’ll attempt to do so with a new caddie at Augusta National.

We’ll be tracking all of the final round action from Augusta. Follow along below:

