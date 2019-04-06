Augusta National Women's Amateur: Maria Fassi's diary, Day 3

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, will blog about her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Golfweek.com this week. Fassi trails leader Jennifer Kupcho by one shot heading into the final round.

Here’s her third entry:

My first round at Augusta National felt like a dream. There were moments when I felt a bit overwhelmed by the amount of information I had to take in, but at the same time it felt like I was out sightseeing, like I was going to a place where I have seen the most incredible shots. Yes, I was gathering a lot of information, but I was also taking a tour!

I was so nervous on the 12th tee I was shaking. It’s hard to put into words how great Augusta is and how lucky we are to play it. I’m especially thrilled about the fact that I can use my strength as a weapon out there tomorrow.

I went for all four par 5s in two and hit them all with irons. (No. 2/6-iron; No. 8/4-iron; No. 13/6-iron and No. 15/4-iron.)

I think I’m going to try to stay as aggressive as I can because that’s where I feel most comfortable. That’s how I play golf and I want to stay really true to myself and my way of playing. I think if I do that, I’m going to have a better chance of posting a good number tomorrow. Length is going to be a huge advantage out there for me.

When we finished up on the 18th the four legends – Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak and Nancy Lopez – were driving down to meet us. Is this a dream?

I took a picture with the four of them and we chatted for a bit. I later texted back and forth with Lorena, thanking her for being out there and first inspiring me all those years ago.

Lorena said that Annika has only good things to say about me and that it made her so proud. Just hearing her say that was amazing.

Lorena said that we’ve switched places. That now it’s her turn to be outside the ropes watching me play. I think it was amazing how she kind of related everything back to how it all first started when I watched her play as a young girl in Mexico. Now she’ll be cheering for me.

I can’t tell you how comforting it was so see her today and read her texts.

Tonight we have a dinner with the legends, and I think we’ll be hearing them all speak. Can’t wait for that. I’ll have no problems sleeping tonight. That’s never been a problem!

Tomorrow the people I love the most will be here with me, and it’s just going to be amazing to be in the final round and be fighting for first place surrounded by so many people that care about me and want to see me succeed.

The final round is finally here! Thanks for joining me on the journey.

–Maria