Jennifer Kupcho outlasts Maria Fassi to win inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur

The name Jennifer Kupcho will forever be etched in the history of Augusta National Golf Club.

By making a long birdie putt on the final hole to close out a 5-under 67 (10-under for the tournament), Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest and the world No. 1 women’s amateur, won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday, besting playing partner Maria Fassi (-6) in the final round at golf’s most sacred setting.

After starting her day with a bogey, Fassi caught fire on the front nine with four birdies and four pars through the next eight holes. Birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 allowed her to take a two-stroke lead to the back nine. Kupcho, the leader after each of the first two rounds at Champions Retreat, made eight pars and just one birdie before making a charge on the back nine while suffering from a migraine headache.

Leaderboard: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Kupcho needed the help of her caddie to read putts, saying after the round her eyesight was blurry for holes 8-11. After regaining her composure, Kupcho took an aggressive line on the par-5 13th hole, culminating with an eagle to temporarily reclaim a share of the lead.

The two went back-and-forth on the next three holes, with Kupcho holding the advantage. Consecutive birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 – and a Fassi bogey on No. 16 – gave Kupcho a two-stroke lead with two to play and she never looked back.

The two showed great sportsmanship throughout the final round, and Kupcho expanded on the experience after the round.

“It was a lot of fun to play out there with Maria Fassi. We’re definitely great friends and it was a great time,” said Kupcho. “There’s no other person I’d like to walk 18 holes at Augusta with than Maria.”

Final ANWA Standings

1. Kupcho, -10

2. Fassi, -6

T3. Saso, -2

T3. Yasuda, -2

T5. Campos, -1

T5. Papp, -1

T7. Wallin, E

T7. Harford, E

T7. Moore, E

T10. Hewson, +1

T10. Brooks, +1

T12. Olarra, +2

T12. Kwon, +2

T12. Telfer, +2

T12. Don, +2

T12. Boonchant, +2

T17. Corpuz, +3

T17. Srinivasan, +3

T17. Zhang, +3

T17. Panthong, +3

T21. Doherty, +4

T21. Perez, +4

T23. Shepherd, +5

T23. Mehaffey, +5

25. Stark, +6

T26. Redding, +7

T26. Lee, +7

T26. Anokhina, +7/

29. Laisne, +10

30. Spitz, +11