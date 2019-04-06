How to apply for 2020 Masters, ANWA tickets

So you want to go to the 2020 Masters?

It’s no secret the Masters is among the most coveted tickets in sports and finding them can be time consuming and expensive.

If you’re not already on the list of lucky patrons to get tickets every year, your best shot at attending the 2020 Masters is being chosen in the application process. If you’re lucky enough to win, those fans are given the opportunity to purchase tickets.

The process is as easy as filling out the application and crossing your fingers, but the payoff could be huge.

How to register for 2020 Masters tickets

After the Masters, an email will be sent announcing the 2020 application process is open.

Apply through email.

Wait and cross your fingers.

The drawing usually happens in July.

No purchase is necessary to submit your request online.

Here’s what happens if you win Applicants chosen will be notified via email that their application has been chosen. The notifications are usually sent out in July.

Winning applicants will pay a fee up front. The fee for practice round tickets (Monday-Wednesday) is usually $75 per ticket with the ability to request up to four tickets. Daily tickets for the 2018 tournament rounds (Thursday-Sunday) usually cost $115 and winning applicants may request up to two tickets.

Winning applicants will be required to make their payment in full. A few things to know

Only one application is allowed per person, address or household.

Applicant must be 21 years or older.

Fans are discouraged from applying for tickets on behalf of friends, for gifts or for resale.

Submit applications as early as possible. For 2019 Masters tickets, the application deadline for practice rounds and tournament tickets was June 1, 2018.

Winning applicants are able to apply for all days of the event, practice rounds and tournament rounds, however, winners are only eligible to purchase tickets for one day.

No tickets or badges will be sold at the gates ahead of the 2020 Masters. Attendees of all ages must have a ticket to enter the grounds.

Augusta National Golf Club stresses for the ANWA and the Masters that the ticket application process is “not a lottery contest” or “give-away.” Rather it is a selection process for those who wish to purchase tickets.



Other options to see Augusta National

New to the 2019 schedule is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur held in Augusta, Ga.

With the first two rounds of the 54-hole stroke-play tournament played at Champions Retreat Golf Club and the final round at Augusta National, fans of the prestigious course at Augusta National had another chance to access the grounds.

Tickets for this year’s inaugural tournament held Wednesday through Saturday sold out. Here’s how fans can be prepared to apply for 2020. Rules are almost exactly the same as for the Masters.

For the inaugural tournament, the online application for tickets was open from mid to late-September.

Tickets will be made available for each round with Rounds 1 and 2 free of charge but tickets for the final round cost $75 each. All payments must be made in full online.

If selected, applicants were notified by email in mid-October with instructions on how to accept and purchase tickets. There will be no cost for tickets to rounds 1 and 2. Winners were allowed a maximum of two tickets per applicant.

More questions?

The Masters Tournament Ticket Office is available to answer questions about ticket purchase and the application process at (706) 667-6700.

More information is available on the Masters’ ticket website under Ticket Info.