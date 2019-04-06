Valero Texas Open Round 3 Live Blog: Si Woo Kim leads at 12 under

The 2019 Valero Texas Open continues Saturday at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

First-round leader Si Woo Kim extended his lead Friday with an ace and two birdies on the back nine. Kim scored an opening-round 66 and finished the second round with another 66 to sit atop the leaderboard at 12 under.

Five strokes behind Kim are Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player in the field, and Jordan Spieth who each shot 4-under 68 Friday. Fowler and Spieth, who will both play in the Masters next week, are in a six-way tie for second place.



