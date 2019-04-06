PHOTOS: Great shots from Jennifer Kupcho's historic win in Augusta National Women's Amateur

Jennifer Kupcho became the first female amateur to win a trophy at Augusta National, ending a historic week Saturday with a memorable birdie putt on 18 and a big hug for her friend Maria Fassi.

The sportsmanship displayed by Kupcho and Fassi made a lasting impression on those at Augusta National and those following the action on NBC’s broadcast. Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish 10 under for 54 holes. Fassi was second at 6 under.

“We’re definitely great friends and it was a great time,” Kupcho said of Fassi after their round. “There’s no other person I’d like to walk 18 holes at Augusta with than Maria.”

Here’s a look at some of the great moments from the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur: