PHOTOS: Great shots from Jennifer Kupcho's historic win in Augusta National Women's Amateur

By: Roxanna Scott |
April 6, 2019 5:02 pm
Jennifer Kupcho became the first female amateur to win a trophy at Augusta National, ending a historic week Saturday with a memorable birdie putt on 18 and a big hug for her friend Maria Fassi.
The sportsmanship displayed by Kupcho and Fassi made a lasting impression on those at Augusta National and those following the action on NBC’s broadcast. Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish 10 under for 54 holes. Fassi was second at 6 under.
“We’re definitely great friends and it was a great time,” Kupcho said of Fassi after their round. “There’s no other person I’d like to walk 18 holes at Augusta with than Maria.”
Here’s a look at some of the great moments from the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur:
Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest raises the Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy after winning the inaugural event. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Jennifer Kupcho crosses the Sarazen Bridge at the 15th hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho tries to coax her putt at 15 during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National GC. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Runner-up Maria Fassi acknowledges the gallery at 18 during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Maria Fassi from the University of Arkansas hits her tee shot at 18 Saturday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest kisses the Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy after winning the inaugural event. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Competitors and friends Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi hug on the 18th green at Augusta National GC Saturday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and Jennifer Kupcho walk to the award ceremony following the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Jennifer Kupcho reacts after making her birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Jennifer Kupcho from Colorado discusses her tee shot with her caddie at 18 Saturday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Maria Fassi from Mexico (left) and Jennifer Kupcho from Colorado congratulate each other on the 18th green during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports)
Atlanta Braves Chairman, CEO Terry McGuirk, Annika Sorenstam of Sweden, Bubba Watson of the United States and Lorena Ochoa of Mexico attend the First Tee Ceremony for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Saturday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Maria Fassi tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament in Augusta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Jaravee Boonchant looks at her putt on the second green during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Jaravee Boonchant and her playing partner Haley Moore walk up the third fairway during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Emma Spitz hits from the sand at the second hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Maja Stark from Sweden fist bumps with her caddie at the second green during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Erica Shepherd reacts after baking her putt at the second hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
The logo on a caddies’ overalls during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Seo-yun Kwon from Korea replaces the flagstick at the second hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Former Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice (center) talks with honorary starter Se Ri Pak (right) at the first tee ceremony during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Se Ri Pak, Lorena Ochoa Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam are the honorary starters at the first tee ceremony during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Masters champion Bubba Watson of the United States signs his autograph for a patron during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Honorary starters Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak and Nancy Lopez at the first tee ceremony during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Maria Fassi of Mexico reacts to her putt to save par on No. 12 hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Jennifer Kupcho of the United States reacts to her putt on No. 13 hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Jennifer Kupcho of the United States and Maria Fassi of Mexico fist bump on the No. 12 hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Jennifer Kupcho from Westminster, Colorado raises (left) is congratulated Saturday by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley following the inaugural the Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy after winning the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National GC. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
