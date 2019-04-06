Tom Brady narrates 'Greatness' video ahead of Drive, Chip and Putt finals

Tom Brady knows a bit about greatness, at least when it comes to professional football

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback narrates a short film called “Greatness” that kicks off NBC’s live TV coverage of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals competition Sunday at 8 a.m. Eastern.

Eighty national finalists representing the U.S., Canada and France will convene at Augusta National and compete in the national finals, which will air from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The 40 boys and 40 girls advanced to the National Finals from more than 350 local and regional qualifying events across all 50 states. The boys and girls are split in the following age groups: 7-9; 10-11; 12-13 and 14-15.

The short film was produced by Golf Channel’s GOLF Films division.

This past week, Brady joined Twitter and tapped five professional golfers among his first 60 follows.