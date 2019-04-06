Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth fires roller-coaster 73; Si Woo Kim leads by 1 at 15-under

Corey Conners spent much of Saturday either chasing or sharing the lead with Si Woo Kim during third-round play of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

But Kim would prove elusive on the final hole and takes a one-shot lead into the final round Sunday.

Kim held a four-shot lead rolling into the weekend. Conners, who reached the tournament by winning the Monday qualifier, would not allow Kim to break from the field and posted a 66 on Saturday to move into second place. Kim moved to 13-under with a birdie on No. 7, went to 14-under at the turn and closed his day at 15-under after shooting a 69.

SCORES: Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, had shared a five-way tie for the lead at one point Friday and began Saturday tied for second place. But he shot a whiplash 73 Saturday – going out in 42 and coming in at 31.

Any hope that Spieth, who was 8-under at the start of Round 3, could score a home-state win the week before the Masters was bludgeoned during his first nine holes Saturday.

Those holes were a ghastly reminder of his recent struggles:

At No 3, a 165-yard par-3: Spieth three-putted his way to a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At No. 4, a 488-yard par-4: Spieth launched his third shot into the left greenside bunker. He reached the green on his fourth shot but rolled a two-putt double.

At No. 5, a 344-yard par-4: Spieth two-putted for a bogey after hitting the green in 3. That left him 4-over on the day.

At No. 9, a 472-yard par-4: Spieth got in in three but missed a 6-foot bogey and would three-putt. He bottomed out on the day at 6-over.

His rally began after the turn.

He would birdie the 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th holes. He reached the green on the par-5, 607-yard, 18th hole in two and missed an eagle putt before finishing with his fifth birdie in seven holes.

Whether or not this sort of play will continue Sunday and carry over to Augusta National and the Masters next week remains a concern around Spieth, who hasn’t won a professional tournament since the 2017 British Open.

Spieth is 7 under for this tournament and T16.

Nick Taylor dropped an ace on the par-3 13th hole. Kim scored a hole-in-one on the same hole Friday.