Augusta National: Where women once were not wanted, amateurs stage a masterful duel

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The scene looked so familiar, except it came eight days too early. The shadows were starting to lengthen around the 18th green, where the crowds were so deep and full to the brim that people were leaving because they simply couldn’t see. The final two golfers had staged a masterful duel down the stretch and made their walk up the most famous fairway in their sport.

Sunday afternoon at the Masters?

No, Saturday afternoon at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

If this is what hell looks like when it freezes over, I think we need to see more of it.

There are no more unlikely feminists on earth than the green-jacketed members cloistered within the gates of Augusta National Golf Club. For generations their exclusive and revered club, the home of the Masters, sent a blunt five-word message to girls and women around the world: We do not want you.

It didn’t matter that the game was losing participants and in fact desperately needed girls and women, who happen to make up 51 percent of the population and always have been the very definition of an untapped market for golf.

Augusta National stood its ground, and the powers that be in golf nodded their heads and rallied around the club, defending the indefensible, including the time nearly 17 years ago when then-club chairman Hootie Johnson issued the infamous, immortal and utterly preposterous line that the club would not be pressured into inviting women members “at the point of a bayonet.”

Those days seemed like centuries ago Saturday during the final round of the tournament current club chairman Fred Ridley, the father of three daughters, invented to usher Augusta National into the 20th century before too much more of the 21st went by.

Just seven years after finally bringing in its first two women members, Augusta National flung open its doors to women who were not the club members’ wives or daughters. They were not volunteers. They were not fans.

They were competitors.

For the first time in history, a women’s tournament was held at Augusta National. If sports fans didn’t already know what to expect from watching the Williams sisters over two decades or the U.S. women’s national soccer team or countless female Olympians, this event confirmed one of the great truths of current-day sports: Give female athletes a grand international stage and they will shine.

Tournament champion Jennifer Kupcho, a Wake Forest senior who is the world’s top-ranked amateur, was every bit the sports hero on this course that Tiger and Phil and Jack have been. Blasphemy? Hardly. She battled a migraine headache that blurred her vision so badly she couldn’t make out the line on her golf ball from the eighth green to the 11th tee.

“I can’t see anything,” she told her caddie. “Just tell me where to hit it.”

At the time, Kupcho was engaged in a back-and-forth duel with her rival and good friend Maria Fassi, an Arkansas senior. After the migraine passed, she boldly eagled the famous par-5 13th on her way to shooting 5-under in her last six holes, just as Nicklaus did when he won in 1986.

When Kupcho drained a 20-foot birdie putt on 18 to finish at a scintillating 10-under for the three-day tournament, four strokes ahead of Fassi, the fans roared and rushed to get near her. Augusta National members looked on with awe. Was this really happening?

The answer was yes. Yes it was. From a stirring early-morning ceremony at the first tee featuring several Hall of Famers including Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, to the supremely confident strides of this next generation of Title IX products, to the skilled, crisp play they exhibited on a difficult golf course they hardly knew, it most definitely was happening.

More than 100 Augusta National members looked on like proud papas and mommas (there are six women members now out of about 300 total, which is way better than zero but still pretty pathetic). As stewards of the game, they clearly are hoping that an event such as this might reverse some of the damage inflicted by golf’s decades of discrimination against girls and women, a problem that exists to this day because of the numerous private clubs that still barely let women inside the gates – and would never want them to be members.

They staged an inspiring event, one that will be talked about for weeks and months to come, but as long as golf is so expensive and time consuming and difficult to learn, it’s going to have trouble attracting girls and women when there are just so many other sports they can and do play.

That said, of those new to the game of golf, young women are the fastest growing demographic. So there’s hope. Which is what Saturday at Augusta National was all about. When the old male chauvinists decide to become women’s advocates, anything seems possible.