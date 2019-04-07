Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Corey Conners' winning golf equipment at the Valero Texas Open

April 7, 2019

The clubs Corey Conners used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Valero Texas Open:

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Gold 6F5 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G400 (15 degrees adjusted to 14), with Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G400 (19 degrees adjusted to 18), with UST Mamiya VTS Red 85X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-PW), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50, 56 degrees), Glide Forged (60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound Gwk


 
 

