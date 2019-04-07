European Tour power rankings: April 7-13

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of April 7-13:

10. Matt Wallace

The Englishman was preparing for the Spanish Open a year ago. Now he’s preparing for his first Masters. Talk about meteoric rises.

9. Lucas Bjerregaard

He probably can’t believe he’s making his Masters debut, but it’s fully deserved after 11 top-10s including a W in the last 12 months.

8. Ian Poulter

This year might be Poulter’s best shot at a green jacket despite just three top-10s in 13 tries. One thing’s sure: He’ll be up for the challenge.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Hard to believe he’s playing only his third Masters. Has he learned enough from his first two (MC, 17th) to contend this year?

6. Jon Rahm

Has the power to handle Augusta National, but does he have the patience to handle the mental test over four rounds? His time might not be now.

5. Paul Casey

Has five Masters top-10s, including a fourth in 2016. He’s in good enough form to finish three spots higher this week.

4. Sergio Garcia

Will he manage to keep his temper at Augusta to contend for his second Masters title following his 2017 win? Good question.

3. Justin Rose

The Englishman has finished second twice in his last four Masters appearances. Is this the week he slips on the jacket?

2. Rory McIlroy

A good putting week stands between him and becoming the sixth member of the Grand Slam Club. Can he master Augusta’s greens?

1. Francesco Molinari

One British bookmaker has dropped his odds from 33/1 to 20/1 to win the Masters. That still seems good value for Europe’s hottest golfer. Gwk