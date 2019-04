It’s a shot that people are saying they’ve never seen before.

During the final round of the ANA Inspiration, the LPGA’s first major of 2019, Xi Yu Lin found her ball on the bridge over Poppie’s Pond.

Not only that, she has presumably no clear chance to get the ball on the green, much less anywhere near the flag.

But Lin turned in an amazing chip, with the ball gently rolling up onto the green. She then made the putt to save par.

She shot a final-round 75.