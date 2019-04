It’s a tight race at golf’s first major of the year on Sunday at Mission Hills Country Club.

Jin Young Ko (-8) holds a one-shot lead over In-Kyung Kim (-7) entering the final round of the 2019 ANA Inspiration. Danielle Kang and Mi Hyang Lee are also in contention T-3 at 5-under.

We’ll be tracking all of the final round action from California. Follow along below.