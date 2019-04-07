Augusta National Women's Amateur: Maria Fassi's final diary

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, blogged about her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Golfweek.com this week. Fassi finished second to Jennifer Kupcho, carding a 2-under 70 in the final round on Augusta National.

Here’s her final entry:

I landed in Atlanta late Sunday morning to a text from my coach at Arkansas: Call as soon as you land.

Didn’t sound good!

I could’ve never guessed what came next. Both the “Today Show” and the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wanted Jennifer Kupcho and I to appear on their shows Monday. We’re rebooking my flight to head straight to New York. I think I’m going to be even more nervous going back than I was that first time!

Diary 1: DON’T PANIC BUT I BROUGHT THE WRONG CLUBS

Diary 2: Mentally drained but ready to take on Augusta National

Diary 3: I’m going to be aggressive at Augusta

I left my phone in my golf bag after yesterday’s round and my coach took it back to the hotel. I rode back with my parents to the house my family had rented. When I first looked at my phone at 11 p.m., I had over 300 Whatsapp messages and over 200 text messages. My twitter is blowing up; my Instagram is blowing up; Facebook is blowing up. I can’t remember a thing I said in the interviews and am learning about it through social media.

My very first golf coach, Luis Cervantes, sent text messages about how emotional he was along with pictures he’d taken off the TV. Everyone who worked at the golf course back home was so freaking proud. If you’d seen my golf course, you would never think that I could’ve played at Augusta.

We only have nine holes at Club de Golf Pachuca. Our range is 160 yards, max. It’s in as good a shape as it can get, but about as different as it gets compared to what we played yesterday.

It was just a really proud moment for all of them as well. Just hearing from those people back home who have seen me since I was a little girl and were right there with me when I was grinding, when it was cold and it was windy. Those were some of my favorite messages.

All 70 shots that I hit at Augusta National have something special. Even the bogeys I’ll take home and cherish. It was such a joy to be able to compete out there. I really enjoyed making that birdie putt on No. 14 after she made that eagle on the 13th. I was like, “OK, vamos!” I was screaming. I told my coach I had to the get nerves out some way and figured that was the best way to do it.

I had some amazing par saves on both the front and the back. Every single shot was unreal.

When I was hitting my third shot on the 18th, just looking around you could only see beautiful green and then all the people. I was crying. I have chills just telling you about it and just thinking about it now. Just to be able to see how much they cared and how passionate they were about us being there competing was amazing.

I’ve never seen that many people in one place. I think it was great to experience this a couple months before my professional career. Just getting to know myself and how I handle myself out there. I think I can prepare mentally for what’s coming.

I think Saturday was just a sneak peak of what you’re going to see from me in the future.

When I walked off the 18th green, the first three people I hugged were Lorena Ochoa, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam. They were such warm hugs, the kind that you don’t often get.

Without saying a word, they were saying a million things.

Thank you all for joining me on this incredible journey. Can’t wait for what’s next!

– Maria