Georgia Tech (-52) dominates field at Clemson Invitational with 11-shot victory

By April 7, 2019 7:14 pm

Georgia Tech men’s golf is now The King of Keowee Falls.

The Yellow Jackets absolutely dominated the field at the 2019 Clemson Invitational, claiming an 11-stroke victory at 52-under par. And no, that’s not a typo.

The Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech shot 19-under in Sunday’s final round as the nation’s No. 8 team won its second spring tournament and fifth of the season at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls. Their team score of 52-under par is the lowest 54-hole score this year in Division I golf.

LEADERBOARD: 2019 Clemson Invitational

Junior Andy Ogletree shot a final-round 8-under 64 that featured two eagles on the back nine. Three other Yellow Jackets broke 70 Sunday, culminating with four players finishing inside the top five.

Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer shot a Sunday 64 of his own to claim the individual title by one stroke over Duke runner-up Adrien Pendaries.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys competed from start to finish,” said head coach Bruce Heppler, via a press release. “I’m thrilled with the win and happy that everyone played a part.”

