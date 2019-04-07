PHOTOS: Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National

The annual Drive, Chip and Putt national finals were held at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, concluding an historic weekend leading up the 83rd Masters this week.

There were eight champions crowned, with one boy and one girl from each of the following age categories: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15.

The weekend began with Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi’s final round duel at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

Here is a look at the fun and action from Sunday at the Drive, Chip and Putt in photos.