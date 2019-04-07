PHOTOS: Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National

shares
By: Bill Speros |
April 7, 2019 4:43 pm
The annual Drive, Chip and Putt national finals were held at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, concluding an historic weekend leading up the 83rd Masters this week.
There were eight champions crowned, with one boy and one girl from each of the following age categories: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15.
The weekend began with Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi’s final round duel at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.
Here is a look at the fun and action from Sunday at the Drive, Chip and Putt in photos.
Taya Belloma from Centerville, Va., tries a little body english Sunday after her tee shot in the Girls 7-9 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Masters champion Mike Weir poses with Nicole Gall from Oakville, Ontario Can., winner of the Girls 14-15 age group during the Sunday finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez and Augusta National member Brian L. Roberts congratulate Talia Rodino of Fort Myers, Fla. in the girls 14-15 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Masters champion Bernhard Langer poses with Conner Ford from Mount Vernon, Ky., on Sunday. Ford won the Boys 7-9 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Nick Faldo poses with Yana Wilson from Henderson, Nev., Sunday. She won the Girls 12-13 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Masters champion Adam Scott signs autographs for children during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson poses with Sophia Li from Fresh Meadows, N.Y., Sunday. She is the winner of the Girls 10-11 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Talia Rodino of Fort Myers, Fla. in the girls 14-15 age group, watches her putt during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho (right) signs autographs during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed and Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho pose with Angela Zhang from Bellevue, Wash., after Zhang won the Girls 7-9 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Elle Marie Reisner of Atlanta, Ga., hits one of her drives Sunday during the Girls 10-11 age group finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Matthew Vital from Bethlehem, Pa., watches the flight of his tee shot Sunday in the Boys 12-13 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Gabriella Moorehead from Burlington, N.C., gets her all into her drive Sunday in the Girls 7-9 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
The age 7-9 girls group Sunday walks to the driving range during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
Treed Huang takes part in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
