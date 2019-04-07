Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals: Results from Augusta National

Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi’s final round duel at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday was an incredible way to begin Masters week.

The action continues at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday with the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The action is underway at golf’s most sacred setting, with just a few age groups left to finish.

Check out who won below:

Girls 7-9

Angela Zhang may be a young star in the making after her dominant performance, winning the Girls 7-9 division by 9 points with wins in the drive and putt portion. Zhang placed second in the chipping portion, earning 9 points to finish with 29, one shy of a perfect score.

Boys 7-9

Conner Ford won the drive and putt portions to win the Boys 7-9 division with 25 points. The Middle Atlantic regional champion hit his first drive 204 yards.

Girls 10-11

A couple clutch putts earned Sophia Li a one-point win over Ariana Silva in the Girls 10-11 division. Silva won the drive and chip but struggled with putting. Li earned 9 points for driving, just 4 for chipping but made both putts for the win.

Boys 10-11

Sahish Reddy beat Patmon Malcom by one point to win the Boys 10-11 division. Reddy earned 9 points for the drive and 7 for the chip and putt portion for a winning score of 23.

Girls 12-13

Yana Wilson dominated the Girls 12-13 division, finishing second in the drive and putt portions and winning the chipping contest. Her 28-point performance bested runner up Chunya Boonta by seven points.

Boys 12-13

Matthew Vital made his second chip and first putt to run away with the Boys 12-13 win. Vital scored 26 points, earning 8 for his drives and putts and 10 for winning the chipping portion.

Girls 14-15

One of the closes age divisions was the Girls 14-15, where Nicole Gal claimed the win by one point over Megha Ganne. Gal got off to a slow start, earning just 6 points driving, but rebounded to score 8 and 9 points chipping and putting, respectively.

Boys 14-15

Treed Huang bit a 245 yard drive and was dialed in with a wedge to score 26 points and win his division with ease. Huang earned 9 points driving, 10 chipping and 7 putting to beat Nathan Drogin by 4.