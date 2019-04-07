Forecaddie: Heidi Ueberroth is Augusta National's sixth female member

AUGUSTA, Ga. – While The Forecaddie has not been allowed out beyond the clubhouse area yet, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur allowed for a few initial observations. Most notably, the club has added a sixth female member: Heidi Ueberroth.

The director of the Pebble Beach Company and member of several corporate boards, the 52-year-old was a longtime NBA executive. She has returned to California where she will oversee another U.S. Open along with stewardship of the Monterey Peninsula’s 17-Mile Drive. The Man Out Front spotted Ueberroth in a green coat as she and another member, USC athletic director Lynn Swann, were milling about as part of their Augusta National Women’s Amateur duties.

Ueberroth joins Diana Murphy – who The Forecaddie told you about last year – Darla Moore, Condoleezza Rice, Ginni Rometty and Ana Botín as the club’s lone female members.

Seventeen years ago in the midst of the struggle over the club’s membership practices, her then-boss, the NBA’s Adam Silver (now the Commissioner), publicly lobbied for Ueberroth, who is the daughter of Peter Ueberroth.

“Heidi can drive the ball 280 yards and she’s been successful in an industry largely dominated by men,” Silver told Sports Business Journal. “Even more important is that she could sell WNBA sponsorships to all those CEO members that are resisting allowing women into the club.”

Thankfully, that bit of public campaigning didn’t hurt Ueberroth’s cause.

Elsewhere, while The Man Out Front cannot yet report on course changes and upgrades, there is another question easily answered: the 2019 floral bloom looks excellent. Dogwood are peaking, the various pink azaleas are hanging in even after a decent overnight rain, and as players noted coming in from their ANWA practice rounds, the Amen Corner setting looks as surreal as ever thanks to the usual array of colors. Gwk