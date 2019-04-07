Augusta National Women's Amateur stars Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi to be on 'Today,' 'Tonight' shows

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The afterglow of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will spread from early-morning to late-night TV on Monday as Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi head to New York for television appearances.

Kupcho stayed in Augusta to help present trophies to the Girls’ 7-9 winner of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition on Sunday alongside 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed. Fassi was en route to Arkansas when she got word that both the “Today” and “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” wanted she and Kupcho on their respective shows.

Kupcho’s dazzling back-nine performance at Augusta National was second only to the tremendous display of sportsmanship both players showed throughout the round. The two players posted a combined nine birdies and an eagle in a show for the ages.

Fassi was part of a New York City media tour March 27 for the ANWA alongside Nancy Lopez and Sierra Brooks that included being interviewed by Carson Daly on NBC’s “Today.”

“I think I’m going to be even more nervous going back than I was that first time,” Fassi said.

Kupcho and her family ordered pizza after Saturday’s epic victory. The number of text messages she received climbed over 200 as the evening wore on, and she fell asleep around 12:30 a.m. “Today” actually fits nicely into Kupcho’s schedule. Her first class back, sociology, isn’t until Tuesday.

Fassi stayed in the Atlanta airport working to get rerouted to New York.