Malaysian professional golfer Arie Irawan dies in China

Malaysian professional golfer Arie Irawan passed away in China on Sunday morning after competing in the PGA Tour Series-China’s Sanya Championship.

After missing the 36-hole cut, Irawan remained on-site. The 28-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel bed by roommate Kevin Techakanokboon, who was getting ready for the final round. While the coroner has not yet confirmed the cause of death, early indications point to natural causes.

Fellow players Gunn Charoenkul and Shotaro Ban came to the room, and Ban administered CPR while Charoenkul’s wife Vichuda made the emergency call. Irawan was pronounced dead after 45 minutes of revival efforts.

Irawan and Techakanokboon were close friends and often stayed together at events. After Irawan missed the 2018 Zhuhai Championship cut, he volunteered to caddie for Techakanokboon, who went on to win the event.

“This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China” PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director Greg Carlson said. “Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family.”