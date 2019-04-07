Masters: Tiger Woods brings hunt for 5th green jacket to Augusta a day early

After a weekend filled with history, excitement and some spectacular golf, the main event has been teed up nicely this week at Augusta National.

The golf multitudes had their Augusta National appetites thoroughly whetted Saturday with Jennifer Kupcho’s victory in the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur and enjoyed a peek into the not-so-distant future Sunday with the annual Drive, Chip and Putt finals.

By Sunday afternoon, the biggest cat of them all was back the course where he began an era in golf 22 years ago.

Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National – and for keeps this time.

Woods was widely expected to arrive Monday, but a rainy forecast likely pushed up his plans. He was at Augusta National last week and also outlined some of his Masters preparation for GOLFTV.

“And just like that, Tiger Woods is in attendance at the Masters. Arrives at about 4:15, putts a little, then walks the first hole with just a wedge. Plays a few shots from front of green in total solitude and is on his way for a tour of the first nine. #themasters2019,” Tweeted veteran golf journalist Jim McCabe.

After practicing some putts, Woods reportedly grabbed his wedge and made his way past the tee box and down the first fairway.

Woods was one of several golfers who arrived Sunday ready to get to work, according to the Masters official Twitter feed.

Woods, 43, reached the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play eight days ago. Woods beat Rory McIlroy 2&1 in the round of 16. He then lost to Lucas Bjerregaard after missing a 4 1/2-foot putt on 18 that would have sent their match into a playoff.

Woods has played in five tournaments this season but – as always – kept his full focus on procuring a fifth green jacket.

”I’m right there where I need to be,” he said. ”My finishes are getting a little bit better each and every time I’ve gone out so far this year, and I’ve gotten a little bit more consistent with my play, and I think that everything is headed on track towards April.”

This will be Woods’ 22nd start in the Masters. He finished a flat T-32 last year after missing the tournament in 2016 and ’17 because of his various back maladies and subsequent surgeries. Gwk



