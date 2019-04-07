Masters Week TV Schedule: Full listings through the Butler Cabin ceremony

The action from Augusta National began earlier than ever this year, with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last week.

It was won by Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest. She beat Maria Fassi from Arkansas by four shots after blistering the back nine at Augusta National. Kupcho played her final six holes at 5-under and shot a 67 for the round.

Here is the complete remaining 2019 Masters Week TV and live online streaming schedule.

2019 Masters Week TV Schedule

Monday

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

2-5 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

Tuesday

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

Wednesday

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

9 -11 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

2-5 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest (Masters.com)

3-5 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest (ESPN)

Thursday

6-8 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

8 a.m – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

7:45-8:30 a.m.: Honorary Starters (Masters.com)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3 -7:30 p.m.: First-round broadcast coverage (ESPN)

8 – 11 p.m.: Replay of first day (ESPN)

11:35 – 11:50 p.m.: Highlights show (CBS)

Friday

6-8 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3-7:30 p.m.: First-round broadcast coverage (ESPN)

8 – 11 p.m.: Replay of second day (ESPN)

11:35 – 11:50 p.m.: Highlights show (CBS)

Saturday

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

11 a.m. – 1 pm: On the Range (Masters.com)

11:15 a.m. – 7 pm: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

12:30-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

1:30-6:30 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3-7 p.m.: Third-round broadcast coverage (CBS)

7 p.m.: Replay of third round (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

10:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

12-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

1-6:30 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Final-round broadcast coverage (CBS)

7 p.m.: Green Jacket ceremony (Masters.com/CBS)

7 p.m.: Replay of third round (CBS Sports Network)

ESPN will also be broadcasting SportsCenter live from Augusta National throughout the week.





