Masters survey: What is the easiest hole at Augusta National?

In Golfweek’s Masters survey, 25 players — 15 major champions among them, nine who have won green jackets — reveal the toughest spot to be on the golf course, the easiest hole they face (is there one?), the one change they’d make to one hole and with whom they would like to be paired in the final group Sunday (and with whom they don’t want to be paired). Today’s question focuses on the easiest hole, and check back at Golfweek.com in the coming days for answers to the other questions.

What is the easiest hole at Augusta National?

“It is not the easiest hole for me, but one of the holes I play best, oddly enough, is the first hole.” — 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples

“No. 3.” — Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods

“I play No. 14 really well. Relative to the field, I think 14 is the easiest hole for me.” — 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth

“The 19th hole.” — 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed

“No. 13. It feels like the best chance to make a birdie. You have a chance to get home in two and the green, you know, you’re confident that the green will hold your second shot nicely.” — 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott

“There are holes there that are easy pars. And there are holes there where if you hit the proper approach shot, are easy birdies. But I would probably say No. 2, because unless you snap hook a drive, it’s really hard to make a bogey there.” — 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson

“No. 13. Everybody can reach it, you know you’re thinking birdie. You finally have a chance to make a routine birdie on that course.” — Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson

“No. 13. It’s my favorite hole out there. The tee shot sets up perfectly for me. I like being back in that corner on the tee. It’s one of the best par 5s in the world.” — Billy Horschel

“I don’t want to jinx myself, but I’d have to go with No. 2.” — Bryson DeChambeau

“It’s got to be either 2 or 13. They are par 5s where you can score. But the easiest, I’d say No. 2 because it’s hard to make a bogey there.” — 2015 PGA champion Jason Day

“Probably No. 2. The tee shot is fair. Everybody pretty much can get there in two. And the green is very gettable and everyone knows where to miss it there.” — Brandt Snedeker

“The easiest hole to make par on would be the third or the second. But I find that every hole is hard at Augusta.” — 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley

“Shoot. A lot of tough ones. I’d probably go with a par 5, though I haven’t played them very well. I’d say No. 2. It’s hard to take a big number there.” — Xander Schauffele

“Is that a trick question? I’ll say 2. You just have to keep it out of the fairway bunker and you’re OK.” — Gary Woodland

"No. 2. There really isn't a lot of trouble and they give you accessible pins to make birdies. I don't see many bogeys there." — Kevin Kisner




