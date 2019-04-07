Valero Texas Open Round 4 Live Blog: Final round delayed for weather

Heading into Sunday’s final round of the 2019 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course Si Woo Kim leads Corey Conners by one shot.

Kim shot a Saturday 69 to stay atop the leaderboard at 15-under, while Conners, who needed to win a Monday qualifier to get into the tournament, shot a 66. And despite shooting a 6-over 42 on the front on Saturday, Jordan Spieth is still in contention (-7, T-16) after rebounding with a 31 on the back.

The final round tee times were delayed an hour due to inclement weather.

Valero Texas Open Final Round