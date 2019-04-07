April 8, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Heidi Ueberroth is Augusta National’s sixth female member
> PGA TOUR
Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open as Monday qualifier, earns spot in Masters (Associated Press)
Winner’s Bag: Corey Conners’ winning golf equipment at the Valero Texas Open (Dusek)
Player winnings, results: Complete player-by-player earnings and results from the Valero Texas Open (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Valero Texas Open (Golfweek Staff)
> LPGA
Jin Young Ko wins first LPGA major at ANA Inspiration (Bohannan)
2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through ANA Inspiration (Golfweek Staff)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Dutchman holds off English woman in first Jordan Mixed Open (Tait)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Patrick Cantlay
19. Webb Simpson
18. Gary Woodland
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jason Day
LPGA
10. Inbee Park
9. Jessica Korda
European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Lucas Bjerregaard
> MASTERS
Tiger Woods brings hunt for 5th green jacket to Augusta a day early (Speros)
Always a favorite at the Masters, Rory McIlroy makes it no secret he covets elusive green jacket (Lynch)
Justin Rose to have longtime caddie on bag for Masters after heart surgery (Woodard)
Survey: What is the easiest hole at Augusta National? (DiMeglio)
Winning Masters scores are trending lower (Dusek)
Complete field and how each player qualified (Culpepper)
Masters Week TV Schedule (Speros)
> AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR
Jennifer Kupcho returns to Augusta National to present Drive, Pitch & Putt trophies (Nichols)
Where women once were not wanted, amateurs stage a masterful duel (Brennan)
Maria Fassi’s final diary (Fassi)
> DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT
It’s time for a Masters practice-round drive, chip and putt (Shackelford)
> SCOREBOARD
> COMING UP
All Masters, all the time (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Augusta National Women’s Amateur was symbolic, but symbolism matters (Lynch)
