LPGA Tour power rankings: April 7-13

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA Tour power rankings for the week of April 7-13, through the ANA Inspiration.

10. Inbee Park

Posted her worst ANA finish in 10 years. Took at least 30 putts in each round.

9. Jessica Korda

Took a share of sixth despite four double bogeys. ANA only her second start of 2019.

8. Lexi Thompson

Solo third for Thompson at her favorite course on tour. Putter was on point.

7. Nasa Hataoka

Unable to bring any momentum from her Kia victory. Failed to break par.

6. Brooke Henderson

Closing 72 included a pair of doubles on the front nine. Finished T-17.

5. Minjee Lee

Hit 31 of 56 fairways for the week. Still among the best players without a major.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Complete non-factor in Rancho Mirage. Struggled off the tee.

3. Nelly Korda

Failed to break par until the final round. Remains among the favorites to win a major in 2019.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Took a nose-dive on Sunday in the desert after a closing 78 that included two double-bogeys.

1. Jin Young Ko

Two victories in her last three events, including her first major. Four top-3 finishes in five starts for the season. Impeccable. Gwk





