LPGA Tour power rankings: April 7-13

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA Tour power rankings for the week of April 7-13, through the ANA Inspiration.
10. Inbee Park
Posted her worst ANA finish in 10 years. Took at least 30 putts in each round.
9. Jessica Korda
Took a share of sixth despite four double bogeys. ANA only her second start of 2019.
8. Lexi Thompson
Solo third for Thompson at her favorite course on tour. Putter was on point.
7. Nasa Hataoka
Unable to bring any momentum from her Kia victory. Failed to break par.
6. Brooke Henderson
Closing 72 included a pair of doubles on the front nine. Finished T-17.
5. Minjee Lee
Hit 31 of 56 fairways for the week. Still among the best players without a major.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
Complete non-factor in Rancho Mirage. Struggled off the tee.
3. Nelly Korda
Failed to break par until the final round. Remains among the favorites to win a major in 2019.
2. Sung Hyun Park
Took a nose-dive on Sunday in the desert after a closing 78 that included two double-bogeys.
1. Jin Young Ko
Two victories in her last three events, including her first major. Four top-3 finishes in five starts for the season. Impeccable. Gwk
