Morning digest: ANA finale; Augusta National events continue; Valero to crown a champion

Good morning, golfers. It is Sunday, April 8, 2019 and this is your morning digest.

The thrilling finale to the first-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur is still fresh on our minds.

There had been universal acclaim for this new event.

Saturday’s highlights:

— Jennifer Kupcho fought off a migraine mid-round. Yea, a migraine, one that got bad enough to where she says she couldn’t see so her veteran local caddie came up huge: “I was able to lean on him and have him, trust him to tell me the yardage, tell me the up/down and to read the green. I mean, on nine green, I said, ‘I can’t see anything, so just tell me where to hit it.’ ”

— Augusta caddie Brian McKinley was the man on the bag. Two years ago he caddied for Kupcho during a round at Augusta National, proving that there is no substitute for local knowledge.

— Kupcho’s eagle on the 13th hole was perhaps the turning point in the final round. And the cool sidebar to that is, she gets the same crystal glasses that are awarded to those who record in eagle during the Masters.

— The trophy Kupcho earned with her victory is downright awesome, featuring “a base carved from a magnolia tree and the namesake flowers of each hole surrounding the bowl’s exterior.”

Masters week continues on Sunday

The national finals of the Drive, Pitch & Putt started at 8 a.m. at Augusta National Golf Club, continuing a third-straight day of activity on the famed course.

Kupcho and Patrick Reed be in hand to help honor some of the winners.

.@jenniferkupcho will hand out hardware to the Girls 7-9 winner at @DriveChipPutt alongside Patrick Reed. Board still up in media dining! pic.twitter.com/oTQV5FvAe0 — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 7, 2019

Masters events begin on Monday with practice rounds, and you can bet putting will be a keen area of focus. Tiger Woods says: “Some years I’ve gone there and the greens at Augusta seem slow because we’ve had them so much faster at home, but we don’t have the slope that Augusta has.”

ANA Inspiration’s final round

Here’s hoping the final round at golf’s first major of the year lives up the thrill ride we rode at the ANWA.

Jin Young Ko leads by one by In-Kyung Kim. Ko held a five-shot lead at one point, but you know, major golf has its twists and turns and here we are heading into Sunday.

With a win, either Ko, Kim or Mi Hyang Lee would become the fifth player from Korea to win the ANA. Previous winners are Grace Park (2004), Sun Young Yoo (2012), Inbee Park (2013) and So Yeon Ryu (2017).

Ko is seeking her second win, as she took home the title two weeks in Phoenix at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

We’ve got your final round blog here.

Lee had a hole in one on Saturday. That’s cool. That shot also earned her two first-class round-trip tickets on ANA, the tournament’s sponsor. (By the way, she used a 5-hybrid from 187 yards.

Monday qualifier to winner’s circle?

Corey Conners is seeking to become the PGA Tour’s first Monday qualifier to win in almost nine years.

He does have a second and a T-3 this season, so the Canadian seems to be close to breaking through. Then again, in 12 events he’s played on Tour this year, he’s missed the cut in eight of them.

Get Valero Texas Open tee times and pin placements here. Follow the leaderboard here. Get live updates here.

And keep an eye on Si Woo Kim. He aced the par-3 16th hole on Friday and dang near did it again on Saturday.