PGA Tour power rankings: April 7-13

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of April 7-13, through the Valero Texas Open.

20. Patrick Cantlay

Looking for a better Masters result in his third go-round at Augusta after shooting 75-76 to miss the cut in 2018.

19. Webb Simpson

Been a bit shaky of late with missed cut at Valspar Championship and uninspiring showing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

18. Gary Woodland

Can he build on T-6 finish at 2018 PGA Championship? That was his first real glimpse of major contention, and he’s missed the cut in his past three appearances at Augusta.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

Finished T-17 a year ago at Augusta and has frequently put himself near the top of the leaderboard of late.

16. Jason Day

No telling what we’ll see from Day this week after T-8 at Players Championship and serious struggles due to back pain at Match Play.

15. Marc Leishman

Don’t be surprised if the big Aussie gets into contention this week at a course that suits his game.

14. Bryson DeChambeau

Thinks he has a better understanding of how to play Augusta National after T-38 a year ago. Getting into contention at a major is next logical step for the mad scientist.

13. Xander Schauffele

He’s been top-15 or better in five of his last eight official starts, including two wins, and hopes to make some noise this week at Augusta.

12. Paul Casey

Never smart to bet against Casey at the Masters, where he’s been T-6 or better in three of the last four years.

11. Kevin Kisner

Georgia grad comes into Augusta riding high off of dominant Match Play showing.

10. Tiger Woods

Past the disappointing exit at Match Play, where he said the game was completely on track for Masters.

9. Rickie Fowler

Knows he has the game to win at Augusta and proved something to himself with Sunday birdie at 18 a year ago.

8. Brooks Koepka

Coming up on Koepka’s busy time of the year after relatively quiet spring. Now he has a chance to knock off third leg of career Grand Slam.

7. Francesco Molinari

Reigning British Open champion never has cracked the top 15 in seven prior Masters appearances.

6. Matt Kuchar

Another guy we shouldn’t sleep on at Augusta after yet another top-10 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

5. Justin Thomas

Five top-10s this season and has spent the past few years soaking up as much Augusta knowledge as possible.

4. Jon Rahm

Aching to get back into contention here after feeling like he let one get away with solo fourth finish in 2018.

3. Justin Rose

Always a Masters favorite and rightfully so with two runner-ups and four top-10s in his last seven starts at Augusta.

2. Rory McIlroy

Players champ has made strides since disappointing Masters Sunday last year and has another chance to knock off career Grand Slam.

1. Dustin Johnson

DJ is at 10-1 odds to slip on the green jacket this year, and it’s hard to see anyone beating him if he brings the “A” game to Augusta.