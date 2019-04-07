Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winning Masters scores are trending lower

By April 7, 2019 7:23 pm

Zach Johnson won the chilly 2007 Masters with a score of 1-over 289, but as the chart below shows, the Iowan is an outlier. While plenty of golfers won with low scores, such as Jack Nicklaus’ 271 (-17) in 1965, the average winning score at the Masters from 1934 through 1989 was -7.29.

Since 1990 the average winning score has been -10.72. Recently it’s dipped even lower, with the average winning score from 2010-2018 dropping to -11.56.

Tiger Woods set the Masters scoring record of 18-under 270 in 1997, and Jordan Spieth matched that in 2015.

