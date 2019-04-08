At Augusta, golf nut Niall Horan is in his element trying to help grow the game

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Niall Horan may be a nine handicap golfer, but he has a couple things in common with the guys competing at the Masters this week. He has experienced hearing thousands of adoring fans shout his name. He knows too the dejection of having a promising round unravel at Augusta National Golf Club.

“That’s a sore subject. I was about to break 80, then I double-bogeyed 18,” he said. “I’ve played here a few times.”

A grin creeps across his face. “I still can’t belive I get to say that.”

The Irish pop star can recall his final-hole mishap with the kind of forensic detail usually reserved for men who had one arm in a green jacket before fate snatched it away. “I was hitting it perfectly off the tee all day. I don’t think I’d missed a fairway,” he said. “Got onto the 18th tee and sliced it into the trees between the 18th and 10th fairways. It was just disaster from there.”

Even reliving his Augusta agony doesn’t dull his attitude when he’s on this property. “You can’t really complain, can you? I absolutely love this place,” he said. “Hopefully they keep inviting me back because there’s something special about it. It’s my favorite week of the year.”

Horan was sitting by the Augusta National clubhouse. It’s his fifth Masters. He’s an annual invitee to the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. A phalanx of green jackets are moving around under the club’s iconic oak tree — including some worn by former Masters champions — but Horan, the One Direction superstar-turned-solo artist, is the center of attention on kids’ day. His almost 40 million Twitter followers, and over 20 million on Instagram, dwarf any golf stars, including Tiger Woods.

“It would be hypocritical of me if I wasn’t here, you know? When we talk about growing the game. It felt historic being here for the Women’s Amateur.”

“Niall doesn’t claim to be the answer to growing the game but he recognizes the following he has,” says Mark McDonnell, who runs Modest Golf, a player management agency the singer created a couple of years ago. “People who follow Rory on social media tend to play golf, but the majority of Niall’s fan base doesn’t play. He does meet and greets before shows and they come and say, ‘I’ve taken up golf!’ We have girls and guys uploading video into our social media platforms from the driving range.”

“That’s all you want,” Horan adds. “We’re not going to single-handedly move the game, but I can play a small part and try to do my best.”

At 25, Horan is a refreshingly down to earth icon whose only vice is the game. “I’m obviously a golf nut. If I didn’t do music I would have loved to have been a golfer myself,” he said in the lilting accent of his native Mullingar, 50 miles west of Dublin. “I’ve always been mad into it. It was hard not to be with Tiger around.”

He joined Mullingar Golf Club with some school friends at age 12, igniting a love affair that hasn’t dimmed since. He now plays mostly at Lakeside in Los Angeles. “It’s kind of the entertainers’ club. All the actors and singers. We’re not really welcome too many other places,” he says with a loud laugh. “Old Hollywood and all that!”

Every few minutes, he is approached by young fans asking for a photograph, each request obliged. One young girl wearing a Drive, Chip and Putt competitor shirt approaches shyly. “Ye alright?” Horan asks. “How did you get on?”

The kids aren’t the only players he concerns himself with. His Modest Golf agency has a small stable that is making a mark. One of his clients, Guido Migliozzi, won on the European Tour last month. Another signing, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, won her maiden professional title on Sunday in California. McDonnell says he and Horan are looking beyond a scorecard when deciding who to sign. “It’s really more than just what their scores are,” he said. “What are they like? What’s their hunger?”

On Monday Horan was headed to Ohoopee Match Club to play golf for a couple days. He’ll be back for Thursday’s first round and will spend four days following either Rory McIlroy or Justin Rose. He’s optimistic this will be Rory’s year. “I really hope so. I think this is the best opportunity he’s had in a while,” he said. “He’s in great shape. He’s injury free. You can always tell when Rory’s confident. There’s a bounce in his step.”

Losing himself in golf, and leaving his phone outside the gate, is something he enjoys. “I kind of like the no phone policy. That’s what I like about golf — it kind of matures you in a way you don’t even realize because of those types of things. You learn a lot.”

After the tournament, Horan will head back to the studio to finish an album he’s recording. “It’s a work in progress,” he says. “I’m going to be very meticulous and wait until I get it right.”

When do we hear it? I ask. “If I could get something out toward the end of the year that would be perfect, but if it’s not good enough then it’s not coming out. Simple as … ” he says.

“It won’t come out the second week in April,” McDonnell says with a laugh.

“Definitely not!” the singer echoes. “Won’t be then.”

“This week is in his diary every year,” McDonnell adds.

Horan nods in agreement. He takes a look around, his face betraying the same awe that his fans show when they approach him.

“This place is every golf nut’s dream,” he said.