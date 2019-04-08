Best of Masters merchandise: A world of golf swag unlike any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Once again the Masters sets the bar with a mix of classic and retro items, with a few fun 2019 surprises sporting more use of “Augusta National” in items. This list touches on just some of the very best from the on-site Golf Shop.

It’s time for our annual visit to a world of golf swag unlike any other with a look at some of the best items the Golf Shop has to offer in 2019.

Masters wall graphic: $195

Only available two years ago to members, this stunning framed image of the Cat Studio graphic using stainless steel and other artistic touches is $195 and limited to 500. I’ve got the 2017 edition next to my desk and have enjoyed the craftsmanship, beauty and wit inserted into this gem. Compared to a price golf shirt or sweater, a veritable steal.