Golf equipment spotted Monday at Augusta National

By: David Dusek |
April 8, 2019 4:44 pm
David Dusek was in the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday and photographed the equipment many of the players will use in this week’s Masters. Take a peek.
Patrick Reed’s Titleist irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Patrick Reed, the defending Masters champion, recently added a set of Titleist 718 MB irons to his bag. Several are covered with lead tape.
