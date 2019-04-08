Forecaddie: Masters changes make 4th hole improved spectating experience at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – While much of the attention is focused on Augusta National’s lengthened and remodeled fifth hole, The Forecaddie took a walk around the course and believes spectators will thoroughly enjoy improved access to the par-3 fourth.

With the old fifth tee going back to 495 yards and last year’s tournament tee eliminated, the Masters has shifted the fourth’s large “observation stand” —grandstand the other 51 weeks a year — from a side angle to a rear view looking back towards the fourth tee, 240 yards away. Immediately next to the grandstand, oops, observation stand, and shockingly close to the putting surface is a traditional Masters “seating area.” These are reserved for patrons who bring folding chairs to designated areas. For the first time ever, spectators can sit directly behind the putting surface center and find themselves close to a green not very accessible in the past.

Also, a large area down the right of the fourth is also now available to the patrons. But The Man Out Front must warn you: it dead-ends by the old stand of bamboo to the right rear of the green. However, you can stand next to the property’s only palm tree. Any opportunity to spread out a bit near a green at Augusta National and enjoy better viewing is a huge plus.

The Forecaddie will leave the fifth hole architectural evaluations to others, but during the renovation over the summer of 2018, Augusta National created an area for patrons to walk down the left side of the fifth instead of making them cross the fairway and and re-cross to follow a group to the sixth tee.

This means no more excuses over the difficulty of following a group around the “first nine” at Augusta National.