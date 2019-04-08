Check out these Masters inspired fried pimento cheese balls and peach cocktail

Check out these Masters-inspired recipes that Belvedere Vodka brand ambassador Brian Stewart and sportscaster and food blogger Jaymee Sire created.

The Masters Tournament is known for its signature $1.50 pimento cheese sandwiches, but if they had a little extra flair?

Stewart and Sire create fried pimento cheese balls in an ode to the classic sandwiches at Augusta National. Spoiler alert: these contain a lot of cheese.

The duo also makes a flowering peach cocktail which includes vodka, peach tea and lemon juice.

The full list of ingredients and instructions to both recipes can be found below and in the video above.

Friend Pimento Cheese Balls (aka Golden Bells)

Written by: Jaymee Sire

Ingredients:

8 ounces of plain cream cheese, slightly softened

12 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated (either by hand or food processor)*

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2-3 pieces of bacon, fried crisp and crumbled/chopped

1-2 tablespoons chopped, jarred Calabrian chiles (depending on how spicy you want them)**

2 tablespoons chopped chives, plus whole chives for plating

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1-2 pinches of smoked, sweet paprika (optional)

salt & pepper, to taste

1 cup flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 cup milk

1 cup panko bread crumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper

Neutral-flavored oil with a high smoke point (such as: Safflower, Peanut or Canola)

Notes

We used a mix of yellow and white sharp cheddar, but you can use just one if preferred.

Do not buy pre-shredded cheese, as it will not melt as well.

For traditional pimento cheese, use 1/4 cup of chopped pimentos from a jar instead of the Calabrian chiles

Instructions

Mix together cream cheese, shredded cheese, mayo, bacon bits, chopped peppers, chopped chives, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and season to taste with salt and pepper. Mash with a fork or potato masher until everything is fully incorporated. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, portion the mixture into approximately 1.5-inch balls. (You should have approximately 24 of them.) Place on a cookie sheet or baking pan and put into the refrigerator to firm up slightly or until you are ready to bread them. Put flour, milk and bread crumbs into three separate bowls or trays. Roll each ball in four, then coat in milk, then roll in bread crumbs and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Once breading is complete, place in the freezer for at least 2 hours. (These can be made a day or two ahead and fried right before serving.) When you are ready to fry them, heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy bottomed pot until oil reaches 350 degrees. Working in batches, fry until golden brown and drain on paper towels, making sure oil returns to 350 degrees before starting the next batch. Cool slightly and place on a plate lined with chives. Enjoy!

Flowering Peach Cocktail

By: Brian Stewart

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Belvedere Vodka

.75 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

.75 ounce simple syrup (1:1 ratio of water to sugar)

4-5 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

Peach Iced Tea lemon wheel, for garnish

Instructions: