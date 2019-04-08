Sights from the Masters: Monday practice round at Augusta National

shares
By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper |
April 8, 2019 2:01 pm
Augusta National Golf Club is getting its warm up Monday for the first practice round of the 2019 Masters.
The first round of the 2019 Masters begins Thursday.
Some golfers were out on the courses Monday practicing in groups and getting a feel for the storied grounds.
Here are some of the best pictures from Monday.
Masters champion Jordan Spieth hits balls on the practice range. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Rory McIlroy strides to the sixth green. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery after putting on the 16th green. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
The flagstick at the 16th green. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
The main Masters scoreboard with flags from the nations represented. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods putt at 16. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Fred Couples, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas walk to the 16th green. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Rory McIlroy hits from the sand at the 7th hole. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons walk past a leaderboard. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrons look on during a practice round. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson plays a shot from a bunker. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson plays a shot during a practice round. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson walks off the tee box at the sixth hole. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons watch Tiger Woods tee-off on the seventh hole. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
