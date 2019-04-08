Why Rickie Fowler is 'more ready than ever' to win Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – If major championships were awarded on likability and the subjective idea of deservedness, Rickie Fowler wouldn’t have to keep answering the same questions year after year at the Masters.

That’s a system reserved for distribution of corporate advertising dollars and it’s the reason Fowler’s face pops up during seemingly every commercial break from tournament to tournament.

It’s also the reason Fowler stopped short of saying it’s ‘his time’ to get it done at a major during his Monday news conference at the Augusta National press building. It’s never actually anyone’s time until they score better than everyone else in the field over 72 holes.

All a guy can do is put himself in good positions over and over again until it finally happens, adding something with every missed chance. That’s what Fowler has done, and that’s why he seemed more confident than ever Monday at a course where he came up one shot short in 2018.

“I’m more ready than I’ve ever been,” Fowler said. “Not saying that I can sit up here and tell you I’m definitely going to win, but I like my chances. I love this place. I know I can play well around here.”

Fowler took a lot of confidence from his final-round birdie at 18 last year. That put him within one of the lead and forced Patrick Reed to make par at the last to win. That was as close as Fowler got to shedding the best-without-a-major label in 2018, with three solid finishes but no top 10s in the remaining majors.

None of this seems to weigh very heavily on Fowler, who’s growing his hair out again these days and fielded questions like a seasoned veteran with fiancée Allison Stokke looking on from the back of the room.

Unlike past years in which the moment has gotten the better of him, Fowler was in control of his game and his nerves and simply got beat in his most recent Augusta go-round.

“I left it all out there,” Fowler said. “It would have been nice if there was one more hole, when it was all said and done, but I hit the shots that I wanted to. … I was happy with how I played.”

Fowler picked up another win, his fifth on Tour, in Phoenix two months ago, with birdies on two of his final four holes after blowing a sizable final-round lead. Learned something from that, too.

The 2019 Masters will be Fowler’s 37th major appearance, and it’s unlikely he’s ever sounded more confident at the start of the week. He’s back at Augusta National and he’s ready.

Now he just needs to go do it.

“It was great to be in the mix and have a chance,” Fowler said. “But it’s time to do one better.”