A tradition unlike any other: Skipping balls on 16 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The first time you visit Augusta National for a Masters practice round, you suddenly hear a commotion on the 16th hole and you start looking around, like, what am I missing?

The murmurs turn in polite yells. You can’t quite make out what everyone is saying.

Then you figure it out.

“Skip it!”

Skipping on No. 16 https://t.co/ARJeXgpZhj — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2019

It’s just something they do here at Augusta National.

Players hit their regular tee shots on the par-3 hole, then as they make their way off the tee box and walk towards the green, they’ll stop short of the lake and drop a second ball.

The “skip it” calls continue.

Then the players oblige, hitting a ball so that skips it across the water. Generally guys get it across on five or six hops. A few don’t make it and sink. Most jump out of the water and roll up on the grass.

With any luck, the ball rolls on the green.

And every once in a while, the balls goes in the hole.

Vijah Singh did in 2009. Martin Kaymer did it 2012. Louis Oosthuizen did it in 2016. U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Kevin O’Connell almost did it on Monday.

Remember, patrons, if you are heading there on a Monday or Tuesday, you can bring a camera but you cannot bring your phone.