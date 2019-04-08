Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to win your 2019 Masters pool

By April 8, 2019

How to win your 2019 Masters pool

By April 8, 2019 2:24 pm

Masters week is upon us and with that comes the biggest week of the year for golf gambling.

There are more golf-organized contests or pools than any other week during the year.

So, how do you win your office pool?

Just like the NCAA Tournament, find the Virginia, or better yet, the Texas Tech of this year’s Masters field.

RELATED: Fantasy golf power rankings

To find that pick this year, we used the Golfweek/Sagarin ratings as well as tournament results since Jan. 1, 2019, to create a Heat Index.

A year ago, Cameron Smith was that pick, as he posted a T-5 finish. This year, take a close look at Charles Howell III.

Keep in mind a trend that has been developing at Augusta National. In seven of the last eight Masters, we have seen a first-time major winner.

Who fits into that mold this week? Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau or Bryson DeChambeau.

Picking the normal big-name players is great and there are plenty to choose from, but the key lies in finding that player who may be able to earn you some bonus points, a player whom most people aren’t likely to pick.

No-brainers

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

Popular picks

Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

Category of their own

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia

No surprises here

Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed

Solid picks

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner

Win-your-pool picks

Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman, Charles Howell III, Matt Wallace

Heat Index rankings

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Ratings formula and looking only at tournaments since the start of 2019:

  1. Rory McIlroy
  2. Dustin Johnson
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Justin Thomas
  5. Jon Rahm
  6. Hideki Matsuyama
  7. Matt Kuchar
  8. Charles Howell III
  9. Rickie Fowler
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Ian Poulter
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Francesco Molinari
  14. Xander Schauffele
  15. Sergio Garcia
  16. Justin Rose
  17. Kevin Kisner
  18. Marc Leishman
  19. Paul Casey
  20. Gary Woodland
  21. Matt Wallace
  22. Tony Finau
  23. Matthew Fitzpatrick
  24. Jason Day
  25. Brandt Snedeker
  26. Bubba Watson
  27. Justin Harding
  28. Cameron Smith
  29. Shugo Imahira
  30. Louis Oosthuizen
  31. Rafa Cabrera Bello
  32. Keegan Bradley
  33. Patrick Reed
  34. Martin Kaymer
  35. Adam Scott
  36. Billy Horschel
  37. Patrick Cantlay
  38. Si Woo Kim
  39. Haotong Li
  40. Webb Simpson
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Kevin Na
  43. Emiliano Grillo
  44. Jordan Spieth
  45. Phil Mickelson
  46. Keith Mitchell
  47. Lucas Bjerregaard
  48. Zach Johnson
  49. Branden Grace
  50. Eddie Pepperell
  51. Shane Lowry
  52. Tyrrell Hatton
  53. Henrik Stenson
  54. Danny Willett
  55. Jimmy Walker
  56. Patton Kizzire
  57. Thorbjørn Olesen
  58. J.B. Holmes
  59. Corey Conners
  60. Charley Hoffman
  61. Aaron Wise
  62. Andrew Landry
  63. Adam Long
  64. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  65. Alex Noren
  66. Stewart Cink
  67. Charl Schwartzel
  68. Kyle Stanley
  69. Satoshi Kodaira
  70. Kevin Tway
  71. Vijay Singh
  72. Trevor Immelman
  73. Michael Kim
  74. Mike Weir

N/R. Devon Bling

N/R. Ángel Cabrera

N/R. Fred Couples

N/R. Viktor Hovland

N/R. Takumi Kanaya

N/R. Bernhard Langer

N/R. Sandy Lyle

N/R. Larry Mize

N/R. Kevin O’Connell

N/R. José María Olazábal

N/R. Alvaro Ortiz

N/R. Jovan Rebula

N/R. Ian Woosnam

