Monday at the Masters: Cloudy skies over Augusta

It’s Monday, April 8, the official first day of Masters Week here in Augusta, Georgia.

The skies are gray and cloudy overhead, but the temperature is 71 degrees and fans are streaming on the property at 2604 Washington Road.

The first round gets under way Thursday, but there’s plenty to see and do until then.

Monday and Tuesday are practice rounds. Tuesday’s forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of showers, according to Weather.com. Wednesday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Rain is also forecast for Friday morning (40 percent chance), Saturday afternoon (30 percent) and Sunday (60 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon).

Wednesday is the Par 3 contest.

For those watching from home, here is the complete TV schedule for the week. Here are the Golfweek staff predictions for Sunday’s winner. Here is the complete list of memorable moments from every Masters.