TaylorMade makes Tiger Woods' P-7TW irons available to the public

Gear: TaylorMade P-7TW irons

Price: $1,999 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips

Specs: Forged 1020 carbon steel with tungsten inserts. Right-hand only

Available: April 8 (pre-order), in stores May 1

The Goal

Identical to the irons Tiger Woods has played in 2019, TaylorMade is bringing the 14-time major winner’s clubs to the public.

The Skinny

TaylorMade announced it signed Tiger Woods to an endorsement deal at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show. The four-time Masters champion already had put TaylorMade woods in his bag, but he continued to play his old irons until he switched to a prototype set of TaylorMade TW Phase 1 irons at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.

When he arrived at Torrey Pines in January for his 2019 debut, Woods had several new TaylorMade clubs in his bag, including a new set of P-7TW irons. Consumers can have a set too, because TaylorMade has announced the P-7TW will reach stores in May.

Typically when engineers sit down to create a club, they want to pack it with features that produce more distance, more forgiveness and better sound, but designing irons for Tiger Woods is an entirely different exercise. He dictated the looks, mandated which shafts and grips would be used and demanded each club hit the ball the precise distance he wanted.

In some ways Tiger was constraining TaylorMade’s designers, but after making nine prototype 6-irons, they produced a club Woods liked. Next, they made a matching 3-iron and a 9-iron before building the rest of the clubs to fill in the set.

Forged from 1020 carbon steel, these have a shape that is virtually identical to Woods’ old irons. The blade length is longer than the TaylorMade P730 muscleback blades that Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson use. Tiger’s P-7TWs also get slightly longer in the short irons, which shifts the center of gravity more to the toe side in the higher-lofted clubs.

The topline of Tiger’s P-7TWs is thinner than the P730 irons and the sole is slightly flatter, but they have slightly more bounce. Like many pros, Woods is very particular about the sole of his irons, so to consistently achieve the ideal sole geometry, TaylorMade mills the bottom of each head. The process involves a computer-controlled bit that passes back and forth over the sole, precisely shaving off ribbons of metal until the predetermined shape is obtained.

Many irons for better players have pieces of tungsten in the toe to shift the center of gravity into the middle of the hitting area, or tungsten in the heel and toe to boost forgiveness. The P-7TW irons have tungsten behind the center of the hitting area to amplify feel.

Finally, the grooves in Woods’ irons are more narrow than the grooves found in P730 irons, which allowed TaylorMade to pack more of them into the hitting area. As a result, the P-7TW irons generate more spin.