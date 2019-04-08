Masters: Tiger Woods began his prep at Augusta National with 65

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods’ first trip to Augusta National Golf Club this year started with a three-putt.

Since then, everything has been just fine.

Woods flew up to Augusta from his seaside Florida compound for a one-day visit last Wednesday and played a practice round with TGR vice president Rob McNamara and Augusta National member Jeff Knox.

Woods began with a three-putt from 25 feet on the first hole. It was his lone blemish on his card as he finished with a 65.

Woods returned to Augusta National on Sunday and walked the front nine with McNamara with only a putter and wedge in his hands. Woods dropped golf balls and hit shots from 75 yards and then chipped and putted at each green.

As Masters week dawned on Monday, Woods was first off for a quick nine holes on the back nine with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples joining him.

Woods is hoping to play an early-morning practice round on Tuesday before he’s scheduled to meet with the media at 1 p.m. ET.

Woods is ranked No. 12 in the official world golf rankings. He’s won the Masters on four occasions, but his most recent victory came in 2005.

In his last start ahead of the Masters, he finished in a tie for fifth in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. He lost his quarterfinal match to Lucas Bjerregaard on the 18th hole. In four other starts this year, his best finish was a tie for 10th in the WGC-Mexico Championships.