Callaway and Seamus Golf team up on limited-edition Masters headcovers

AUGUSTA, Ga. – As many Masters fans know, the site of Augusta National Golf Club used to be Fruitland Nurseries and was filled with a wide variety of plants and trees. Today, each hole is named for one of those plants, such as Pink Dogwood (No. 2), Magnolia (No. 5) and Azalea (No. 13).

To commemorate the 2019 Masters, Callaway teamed up with Seamus Golf, an accessories maker based in Beaverton, Ore., to create a unique collection of headcovers for Callaway’s staff players to use this week.

A limited number also will be available to the public on Callaway’s website.

Available in white and black, the headcovers feature a print of brightly colored plants that was developed by Olivia Herrick, a Minnesota-based graphic designer who also happens to be a two-time winner of the Minnesota State Women’s Amateur Championship and the Minnesota State Women’s Amateur Match Play Championship.

The headcovers are made from plonge leather and feature a colorful fleece lining.

The headcovers have been put to use by several Callaway players, including Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari. They will be made available to the public April 12 on Callawaygolf.com.

The driver cover will cost $165, the fairway wood headcover will sell for $155, hybrid covers will be $145 and putter covers will be $150.

Proceeds from the sale of the Masters headcovers will go to the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation.