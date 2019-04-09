Masters rain: Augusta National to re-open after lunch

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta National Golf Club closed just after 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Due to threats of a storm with lightning, the course was evacuated and the gates were closed.

But at 11:30 a.m., tournament officials announced that Augusta National would re-open about 12:45 p.m., which is great news for fans who made the bucket-list trip to the Masters.

The gates opened at the regular time at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday and fans streamed on to the property, many of them gathering on the practice range to watch golfers go through their routines, and many did so with umbrellas at the ready.

Weather Update: Due to approaching storms with lightning, play has been suspended and evacuation of the golf course is underway. The public gates are now closed. Please stay tuned to @themasters and other media outlets for further information when available. — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2019

On Monday, a line of strong storms forced Augusta National to suspend the opening day’s practice round at the 2019 Masters and remove patrons from the golf course.

More rain fell Monday night, and Tuesday morning another storm doused the course with rain, leaving areas of standing water on some areas of the practice grounds at daybreak.

According to a spokesman for Augusta National Golf Club, the course received 1.44 inches of rain on Monday and an additional 0.23 inches early Tuesday morning.

More storms are forecasted for Tuesday in Augusta. According to National Weather Service, there is a 60 percent chance of more rain, with an accumulation of 0.25 to 0.5 inches possible.

While the rain will make the course softer, Augusta National has a SubAir system that can help to remove water quickly. It is a series of blowers and vacuums that work within the drainage system, and when they are activated, the system pulls air and water down, through the soil, and into the drainage pipes.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday is sunny, with temperatures in the high 70s and northwest winds from eight to 13 mph.