Nichols: Marilynn Smith had great ambition and an even bigger heart

ANA Inspiration champion Jin Young Ko would’ve gotten a note from Marilynn Smith. The LPGA founder made a habit of writing to congratulate LPGA winners. Sometimes she’d also pen a word of encouragement to the runner-up.

Actually, Smith wrote to many of us. When I get home from Augusta, Ga., the first thing I plan to do is dig out the Christmas cards and notes she’d sent. Smith, one of the 13 women who founded the LPGA, died early Tuesday morning in Arizona, four days shy of her 90th birthday. She was relentless in her desire to promote and elevate the women’s game. She was big-hearted and blunt. Funny too.

Sandra Gal met Smith at the Founders Cup, a tournament that began without a purse and grew into this magnificent gift for so many people. It became a chance for players and fans, even the media, to thank Smith for her part in building a tour that has created a livelihood for thousands.

Gal and Smith talked weekly over the phone. After finishing play at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, the 33-year-old Gal drove back to Phoenix to see her friend. Right up until the day before she died, Smith was adamant about being able to watch the LPGA on her hospital television.

“She would always give me little tips,” said Gal, “like hold my finish. All she always did was care about you.”

Many of Smith’s notes to me included a strong nudge to attend and cover her annual pro-am, which raises money for her scholarship fund. Over the last decade the fund has awarded $838,000 college scholarships to 159 young women.

Next year, the event is scheduled to move from Smith’s community at Tuscany Falls at PebbleCreek in Goodyear, Ariz., to the Monday after the Bank Hope Founders Cup – on the LPGA tournament course with a core of tournament volunteers.

Stacy Lewis was the first pro to commit to staying back in Phoenix to play. I’d like to think there will be dozens more who will now stay back to help blow that event out of the park.

Smith deserves that.

Seven years ago, I visited Smith at her home in Goodyear. Her beloved Benny, a small white Poodle mix, served as the welcoming committee. The first thing Smith pointed out was her prized possession: a trophy from the World Golf Hall of Fame. Directly underneath sat a baseball signed by Stan Musial.

“I used to want to pitch for the Cardinals,” she said.

That sounds like such a small ambition now, given all that she did to help grow women’s sport.

Smith won 21 times, including two majors, and was known on tour as Miss Personality. Bad knees kept her from playing in recent years but that didn’t stop her from once telling our waiter at lunch that she could hit a 3-wood off his hair: “It’s sticking up, just like grass.”

Smith was robbed four times and nearly shot by gunman on tour, the latter coming at a tournament in Florida in the 1970s.

Her stories, no matter how many times you’d heard them, were priceless.

None more significant than when Smith’s father asked Kansas athletic director Phog Allen for travel money to help send his daughter to the national intercollegiate championship. Allen replied: “Mr. Smith, it’s too bad your daughter is not a boy.”

Smith managed to make her way to the championship at Ohio State and won. She never forgot Allen’s comment. It drove her to create opportunities for women both then and now.

Back home, Smith had stacks of address books that date back to 1950. I can picture her sitting at the kitchen table, writing her millionth thank-you note.

If only I could send one back.