The Masters - Where Patrick Reed is hoping to get away from it all

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed weaved his way through Augusta National’s back lawn Monday morning. Underneath the big oak tree where members, past champions and media schmooze freely throughout the week, Reed didn’t shake any hands or exchange pleasantries.

One earbud firmly planted and Trackman in hand, Reed breezed through the assembled with eyes straight forward, caddie Kessler Karain a few paces behind.

Reed is not a popular pick to add a second green jacket this week, nor was he considered one of the favorites a year ago before he dusted Rory McIlroy in the much-hyped Sunday pairing.

His lone wolf image has been crafted in large part by Reed’s own actions over the years and enhanced by social media circles he has no interest in joining.

His tumultuous relationship with former Augusta State teammates has been well-reported.

More trying has been a rocky relationship with his parents and younger sister, who live just a few miles from Augusta National Golf Club. The New York Times reported Tuesday that despite Reed’s wishes to cut off all contact, he spotted his estranged father Bill and younger sister Hannah in the gallery at the 2018 Tour Championship. Members of Reed’s team also saw them in attendance the following week at the Ryder Cup, according to the Times.

Reed’s parents did not attend the Masters last year, but they could attain badges and do so this year without any rules to prevent it.

Therein lies the most twisted aspect of Reed’s 2018 triumph – Augusta National holds constant reminders of Reed’s past while also providing an escape from the PGA Tour Instagram bubble.

Reed was not asked about the Times story during his Tuesday morning press conference. But his response when asked about his favorite Masters tradition speaks loudly in context.

“For me, it’s a place that you feel like you can get away,” Reed said. “Nowadays, everything’s so much in the fast lane. Everything is so much in electronics, and to be able to come out and get back to what golf is – it’s the fans coming out and experiencing such a perfect golf course, being able to actually watch golf. Not sit there and try to take photos or video people as they are hitting golf shots, so they actually get to experience it.”

Reed is hoping to preserve that cherished solitude here, where there’s always a chance at past meeting present.

He arrived to his pre-tournament media session cleanly shaven and wearing a green jacket that now drapes comfortably over his shoulders. That green jacket was working a little harder a year ago when he slipped it on in the moments following his one-shot victory at Augusta National.

Reed’s slimmed-down physique is even more noticeable against the press center’s brightly-lit backdrop and perhaps the only real change that occurred for golf’s most polarizing young talent in the days since his breakthrough major win.

“I’ve lost probably 10, 12 pounds, but just over a gradual period of time,” Reed said. “I just thought it would be better to get in better shape and just keep on getting stronger, because you know the seasons seem to get longer and longer, especially playing on both Tours.”

Reed’s mannerisms and personal beliefs have not otherwise been defied over the past 12 months, during which time he has remained winless and provided plenty of headline fodder.

He insists the game is in a good place even if the results haven’t shown it lately – a final-round 78 and disappointing T-47 finish at the Players Championship spilled into a missed cut in his last stroke-play event at the Valspar Championship.

He certainly appears at ease, comfortable with his place here and confident in his role as past champion.

After a drama-filled Masters victory lap from Fenway Park to Le Golf National, the 28-year-old is hoping for a quiet week at home.